Tommy Fury surprises Molly-Mae Hague in the sweetest way

Tommy Fury has surprised Molly-Mae Hague in the sweetest way.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director is celebrating her 24th birthday today, May 26.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mum-of-one shared a video of herself following a trail of pastel-coloured rose petals to her birthday surprise.

Tommy had decorated the living room with gorgeous helium balloons and bouquets of flowers.

The professional boxer also laid out Molly-Mae’s birthday present: which consisted of a number of Chanel bags and a Harvey Nichols bag.

Tommy also displayed a photo album which was sweetly titled: “Our Story”.

Molly-Mae later shared a gorgeous snap of her holding their daughter Bambi, writing: “Holding the best gift in the world”.

Molly-Mae, Tommy and Bambi spent the rest of their morning watching Harry Potter.

The fan-favourite couple met on Love Island back in 2019.

They welcomed their daughter to the world on January 23, 2023.

