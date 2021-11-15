TikTok star Olivia Neill launches her own podcast

Olivia Neill has announced she’s launching her own podcast.

The Belfast native, who has a whopping 1.3million followers on TikTok, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old wrote: “guys!!!! I’m so excited to announce my brand new podcast “Inner Monologue” a @spotifyuk original (??!! what is life).”

“This has been a dream of mine for so long and i’m SO excited to finally share it with you!!!”

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible, so beyond grateful 💖💖 Make sure you tune in every Wednesday to hear me chat s*** and overshare as per usual lol.”

“OK LOVE YOU SO MUCH GO LISTEN NOW ON SPOTIFY WOOOO xxxx” the social media sensation added.

The synopsis for the podcast reads: “Known for being the internet’s bestie and a self-confessed chatterbox with a non-stop inner monologue, YouTuber Olivia Neill will be in your ears every Wednesday.”

“Bringing her unfiltered honesty, each week she’ll be unpacking what it’s really like to navigate the world as a 20-year old from Northern Ireland living in London; chatting life online, relationship dramas, friendship and sharing advice and anecdotes in response to your questions and stories. No topic is off limits!”

Olivia has a huge online presence, with 773K subscribers on YouTube and 756k followers on Instagram.