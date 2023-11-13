This is why Megan Barton-Hanson was forced to quit Love Island Games

Megan Barton-Hanson has been forced to quit Love Island Games.

On Sunday night’s episode, host Iain Stirling revealed that the 29-year-old wouldn’t be on the show.

Although a reason wasn’t given, contestant Kyra Green, who had been getting to know Megan, said “sickness” affected their romance.

Kyra said: “I’m okay. It’s mean definitely upsetting… just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here.”

Love Island Games was pre-recorded in Fiji earlier this year, and fans have been racking their brain trying to figure out what Megan’s illness could have been.

In September, the reality star revealed she had been “in hell” with the pain over the past couple of days.

“Which one of my queens have ever suffered from pelvic inflammatory disease?,” the OnlyFans creator asked her 1.5 million followers.

“I’ve never heard of it but think i may have had my first experience, I’ve not had pain or fever quite like it. The last 5 days have been hell.”

Megan then asked: “If you have any good Essex/London based Gynaecologists, please let me know or any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it reoccurring.”

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease is an infection that affects a woman’s reproductive organs.

It can lead to pain in the lower stomach, fever, and other uncomfortable symptoms.