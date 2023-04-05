This is why Harry Styles turned down a major role in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles turned down the chance to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, in favour of “darker” film projects.

The former One Direction star, who made his acting debut in 2017, was linked to the role in 2019 – after US singer Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel.

However, Harry respectfully declined the role, which ultimately went to British actor Jonah Hauer-King.

The film’s director Rob Marshall has since revealed why the singer wasn’t interested in the project.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We met with him. He was lovely.”

“But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

“For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you’re trying to carve your way and you don’t wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily,” Rob continued.

“That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself.”

Since he turned down the role, Harry has appeared in a series of dark dramas – including Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by his now ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde; and My Policeman, which he starred in alongside Emma Corrin.

The Little Mermaid, which will hit cinemas on May 26, will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animation, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.