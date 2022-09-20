The Royal Family observe seven more days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Royal Family will observe seven more days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The late Queen lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her state funeral, which was held on Monday, September 19.

On September 8, the Queen’s death plunged the UK into a national 10-day period of mourning, which concluded at 11.59pm on the day of her state funeral.

However, the Royal Family now have their own mourning to observe, to pay their respects to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, set the length of this mourning period to 17 days.

With seven more days to go, the Royal Family’s official mourning period is set to conclude on September 26.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “It is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s funeral.”

“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties.”

The national period of mourning is usually set to a standard 10 days, however the monarch can alter this at their will.

For example, Queen Elizabeth II set a mourning period of two weeks when her husband Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.