Tasha Ghouri makes Love Island history as first ever deaf contestant

Tasha Ghouri has made Love Island history as the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

The 23-year-old dancer was confirmed for the eighth season of the hit dating show this morning.

The model will join Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne in the villa when the show kicks off next Monday, June 6.

Speaking about why she signed up for Love Island, Tasha admitted: “My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship.”

She continued: “[My friends and family] would definitely describe me as wild. I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor.”

“I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

“I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.