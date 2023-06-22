Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page welcome adorable new addition to their family

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, and placed fourth.

The reality stars moved in together last August, and the following month began renting a property in East London.

Tasha and Andrew have since welcomed an adorable new pooch to their home.

The couple introduced their new puppy, Luna, to their followers via Instagram on Thursday.

Both reality stars shared a photo of Andrew holding Luna, writing: “Luna has arrived ❤️🫶🏼.”

Tasha and Andrew teased the arrival of Luna two weeks ago via TikTok.

The couple shared a video of themselves constructing their rescue pooch’s lavish bed.

The stunning gold cage features an extravagant cover, with Luna’s name embroidered on it.

Tasha recently revealed that she and Andrew want to buy their first home in the English “countryside”, before relocating to a sunnier destination in the future.

The model told The UK Sun: “We’d definitely love to move abroad at some point, maybe when we’re a bit older in our late 30s or 40s.”

“We do want to have our first home in the countryside here somewhere on the outskirts of London. We’d love to move abroad at some point because I feel like you want that sunshine.”

Since meeting on Love Island last summer, Tasha and Andrew’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

As well as moving in together, the couple got matching rose tattoos last year – which was a nod to their final date on the show.

They also recently sparked engagement rumours, when Tasha was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

Although the couple later shut down rumours they are engaged, Andrew teased a proposal is on the cards soon.

He said in a YouTube video: “I think we’ll get married one day, hopefully soon, but obviously not too soon. “Listen, I’m pretty certain I’m gonna marry that girl.”