Strictly Come Dancing viewers left in tears as fan favourite is sent home

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds has been sent home from Strictly Come Dancing.

The five-time Paralympic gold medalist, 27, went up against former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford in Saturday night’s dance-off.

The judges all voted to save Molly, meaning Ellie’s time on the show has come to an end.

"Every single person in this room loves you" 💗 Ellie and Nikita taught each other so much in their magical #Strictly partnership.@EllieSimmonds1 @kuzmin__nikita pic.twitter.com/CU1e1UdfGb — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 6, 2022

Speaking about her time on the show, Molly said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life-changing really.”

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence.”

“I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever.”

Ellie added of her dance partner Nikita: “He’s changed my life. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours.”

“And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so, so much and we’ve literally represented everything.

“We went out there and danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Reacting to Ellie’s departure on Twitter, one Strictly fan wrote: “This is the first time I’ve cried over a #Strictly departure. Keep being that shining star that you are Ellie.”

Another tweeted: “Anyone else crying at Ellie Simmonds leaving Strictly or is it just me?”

A third penned: “Ellie and Nikita are one of the most inspirational couples we have ever seen on Strictly Come Dancing. They both have so much to be proud of. One of the my favorites ever. I will miss watching them so much.”

This is the first time I've cried over a #Strictly departure. Keep being that shining star that you are Ellie ♥️♥️💔😭 pic.twitter.com/YIV0sr6Yis — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 6, 2022

Anyone else crying at Ellie Simmonds leaving Strictly or is it just me? 😢 #Strictly — Meg ✨ (@megangoodier) November 6, 2022

