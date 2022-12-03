Strictly Come Dancing star sparks romance rumours with pro dancer

Molly Rainford has sparked romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola.

The pair were spotted getting close at the hotel where the show’s cast stay.

The 21-year-old singer and the 30-year-old dancer tried to keep a low profile, donning all-black outfits.

Despite rumours of their romance, an insider has told The UK Sun: “Molly is an affectionate person and as she’s said in multiple interviews – she doesn’t have time or capacity for dating right now.”

There was previously speculation of a romance between Molly and her fellow Strictly star Tyler West.

The 21-year-old was spotted cosying up to the Kiss FM DJ, 26, outside the Pride of Britain Awards in October.

The CBBC presenter has also been commenting heart emojis under Tyler’s recent Instagram posts, fuelling speculation that the pair are secretly dating.

A source told The UK Sun: “Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are.”

“They’re both young and single and have really hit it off and so it feels like romance is on the cards. They always seem to be smiling and having a laugh.”