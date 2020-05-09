Stacey Solomon ‘weirded out’ as people thought her and Joe Swash were SIBLINGS

The couple have been seeing each other since 2016

Stacey Solomon ‘weirded out’ as people thought her and Joe Swash were...

Stacey Solomon was “weirded out” after some people thought that she and her boyfriend Joe Swash were brother and sister.

The TV star has been in a relationship with the former EastEnders star since early 2016.

Stacey was speaking to Christine Lampard, Kaye Adams and Judi Love on Loose Women when she admitted that she loved wearing matching colours with her boyfriend.

“I just love it when we’re wearing the same colour – but I don’t want to look like him,” she said. “People did use to say we looked like brother and sister, which weirded me out.”

The daytime show is currently recording in a larger studio, without an audience.

Only three panellists are allowed on set, and fellow guests have been able to call in from their homes due to the social distancing guidelines.

The news comes after Stacey was forced to deny rumours that she had split from Joe earlier this week.

The 30-year-old worried fans recently when she took a break from social media due to “personal reasons”, and some started questioning whether she had broken up with Joe.

Thankfully, Stacey later reassured fans that all is good between her and the former EastEnders star.

Posting a photo of them holding hands on her Instagram Story, Stacey wrote: I wasn’t going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story 😫but so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say…”

“‘Personal reasons’ isn’t code for divorce (we aren’t married you know what I mean) 😂 it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.”

“And some things aren’t mine to share,” she continued.

“We love you all & hope you’re all OK. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone.”

Stacey added: “P.S. me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward 😂 He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible 😂.”

