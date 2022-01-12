Singer Becky Hill announces her engagement

Becky Hill has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Charlie.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside snaps of the romantic beach proposal in the Maldives, the singer wrote: “turns out he actually does like me 💍”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “Congrats xx”, while Little Mix star Perrie Edwards penned: “Omggggg CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Big Brother’s Rylan Clark wrote: “OHHHHHHH MYYYYYY GOOOODDDDD YESSSSS”, and Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse commented: “CONGRATULATIONS 👏👏🔥👏👏”

Becky and Charlie, who works in the events industry, have been dating for nearly six years.