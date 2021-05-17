Safiyya Vorajee’s family get tattoos in honour of her late daughter Azaylia

Azaylia will be laid to rest this Friday, May 21

Safiyya Vorajee’s family have gotten tattoos in honour of her late daughter Azaylia.

On April 25, the aesthetic practitioner and her reality star beau Ashley Cain announced the death of their eight-month-old daughter – who had been battling leukemia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday ahead of Azaylia’s funeral this week, Safiyya showed off her family’s new ink located on their wrists, which reads: “Azaylia Diamond Cain.”

“So some of the girls from the family have just been inked IN MEMORY of my little girl Azaylia Diamond Cain,” she wrote.

Ashley also shared a photo of the tattoos to his Instagram feed, writing: “I love you. Azaylia Diamond Cain 💎”

It comes after Ashley shared his heartache ahead of Azaylia’s funeral, which will take place this Friday, May 21.

The Ex on the Beach star said: “Me and Safiyya have been doing out very best to stay strong. But it’s impossible at times.”

“We’ve just had to search through pictures and videos to chose which ones to play on Azaylia’s day. It has left us crushed at the reality of what has happened.”

“I live at the moment with a constant pain in my head, aching in my chest and anxiousness in my belly.”

“The world seems grey through my eyes. The only colour I see is an orange sky when we’re blessed enough to have it. A laugh isn’t a laugh, a smile is not a smile and my life is just not the same. It never will be again.”

“I try my hardest to get up and run, bike and occupy my mind. But I am just sad. So sad. I miss you so much Azaylia,” he added.

Sharing details of the funeral, Ashley said: “Azaylia’s Day We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we come to terms with the loss of Azaylia.”

“We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gesture of kindness will live in hearts forever.”

“We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so.”

“Due to current restrictions the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, but prior to the Azaylia’s service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town.”

Ashley shared the exact route the cortege will be taking, but reminded those who wish to attend to adhere to social distancing measures.

“We would be touched and honored to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere along the route the cortege will proceed through,” he wrote.

“We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation, to maintain social distancing and to keep within your family bubbles, this will ensure everyone is safe and following the rules that are set out.”

“As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration as the cortege goes by!”

“We would love to make her final journey a special one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!” Ashley continued.

“Details are – Funeral to take place on Friday 21st May 2021. The cortège will be leaving Croft road at approximately 10.00am, making it’s way through the designated route and ending in Avenue Road (by the Pingles) at approximately 10.45am.”

“We request that you stand somewhere suitable at some point during this route,” he added.