Rupert Grint beats David Attenborough’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint has beat David Attenborough’s Instagram record for gaining the most followers in the quickest time.

Earlier this month, the Harry Potter star finally joined the social media platform, sharing a sweet photo with his newborn daughter Wednesday.

He captioned the snap: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

According to the BBC, Rupert hit one million followers in just over four hours, and has now reached 3.3million followers.

This time beats natural historian David’s record, who joined Instagram back in September at the age of 94.

David hit one million followers in four hours, previously holding the record for quickest time to reach the milestone before Rupert.

Jennifer Aniston, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Pope Francis have previously held the record.