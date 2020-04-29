Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet throwback photo to mark ninth wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet throwback photo to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exchanged vows on April 29 back in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

A picture was posted on their Instagram account of the happy newlyweds walking hand-in-hand out of the church.

“Nine years ago today,” the post stated.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

Fans were quick to take to the comment section to congratulate the royal couple on the milestone.

“Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Wishing them a lifetime of happiness! ❤️,” one follower wrote.

“Happy wedding anniversary ❤️ Diana would be so proud of you both 💝,” another added.

Throughout their nine-year marriage, the couple have welcomed three children – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: