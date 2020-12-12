Prince William and Kate Middleton make first red carpet appearance with their three children

The family-of-five were seen holding hands as they attended a panto in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton make first red carpet appearance with their...

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first red carpet appearance with their three children on Friday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, as they attended a festive panto at London’s Palladium Theatre.

The couple shared photos from the event on their official Instagram page, alongside the caption: “The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

“Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew,” they added.

A video shared by The Sun’s royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson also shows the family-of-five holding hands as they walked down the red carpet.

A family show! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk hand-in-hand with George, Charlotte and Louis on red carpet. They told key workers ‘we’re behind you’ as they thanked Covid heroes on trip to pantomine at London Palladium (and paid tribute to Barbara Windsor) pic.twitter.com/t50JEACTtp — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) December 11, 2020

Before the panto performance kicked off, Prince William delivered a speech on stage – and took a moment to pay tribute to the late Dame Barbara Windsor, who passed away on Thursday.

William said: “Before I go on, I want to pause and pay tribute to a true national treasure, Dame Barbara Windsor, who so sadly passed away last night.”

“She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country including here at the London Palladium. And I know we’ll all miss her hugely.”