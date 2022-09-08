Ad
Prince Charles pays tribute to mother Queen Elizabeth after her death

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth after her death.

The British monarch sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Charles, who is heir to the throne and set to become King, has since released a statement addressing her death.

Credit: Ward/WENN.com

He wrote: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

”We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

