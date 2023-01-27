Popular Love Island contestant reveals whether she would return for All Stars spin-off

Chloe Burrows has revealed whether she would make her return to Love Island for an All Stars spin-off.

The blonde bombshell appeared on the hit dating show back in 2021.

She placed runner-up alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

During her appearance on Max Balegde’s podcast The Useless Hotline, the host asked: “If Love Island did like an All Stars season, would that be something that you would consider, because I think if they did it, you would be asked.”

Chloe responded: “Um. Probably. I don’t know.”

“I am 28 this year, but Love Island holds such a place in my heart.”

“If they ring, you don’t f**king say no mate.”

A host of fans flooded the comments section of the clip to call for Chloe to re-enter the Love Island villa.

One TikTok user wrote: “This HAS to happen!,” and a second said: “This NEEDS to happen I’ve been waiting!”

Meanwhile, Max himself commented on the post: “I want this IMMEDIATELY.”

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked fans when he returned to the iconic Love Island villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

This was the first time bosses invited a former contestant to appear on the show for the second time – which has left fans speculating as to whether another “ultimate bombshell” will enter the villa during the 2023 winter series of the show.

Fans previously looked towards Chloe, who is newly single after her recent split from Toby, as the potential “ultimate bombshell” for the current series.

However, the 27-year-old dispelled rumours she would return to the series, saying: “I’m way too old omg.”

Love Island 2019 contestant Arabella Chi has also been rumoured to re-enter the villa this year.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old teased her followers with a cryptic post on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Arabella wrote on Instagram: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it 👀.”

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning whether she was returning to Love Island as a bombshell – following in the footsteps of Adam.

