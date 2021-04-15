PICS: Stacey Solomon shares sneak peek of her upcoming clothing collection

The Loose Women panelist has collaborated with In The Style for her first collection

Stacey Solomon has shared a sneak peek of her upcoming clothing collection.

The 31-year-old has collaborated with popular brand In The Style for her first collection, which is set for release on April 27.

The former X Factor star previously shared sketches of some of her pieces, with include puff sleeved dresses, floral and lemon-prints, and looks perfect for a summer picnic.

Ahead of the launch, In The Style shared stunning photos from a recent photoshoot with Stacey, which sees her modelling some of the pieces.

Sharing news of her collection with her 4.3million Instagram followers, Stacey wrote: “ Pinch me I can not believe I’m writing this…. In The Style have asked me to create my very own collection and it’s all because of you guys ”

“I honestly can’t even tell you how much this means to me, not just because it’s such an amazing opportunity but because they’ve given me so much support in being able to fully make a collection from the very beginning starting from every single tiny detail for us all ”

“When In The Style first got in touch with me about this well over a year ago, I was thinking are you sure? Thought they might have the wrong person have these people not seen me on my stories in the same lounge set 3 days in a row and dancing around the hoover in my pyjamas .”

“But seriously, I can’t explain how privileged I feel and I just really hope that you’re going to love it. The collection is going to be sizes 4-28 as well as petite and tall options because that was something extremely important to me.”

“I’ve been working with their team for months on every little detail, from fabrics to styles and some little special touches that really mean something. ”

“Although the collection doesn’t launch for a couple more weeks (27th April), I’m going to be sharing little teasers and sneak previews and also asking for your opinions for the final stages because your input is so important to me…” the Loose Women panelist added.

“Honestly, I know I say it a million times like a bloody broken record but thank you always for all your support as without you none of these amazing things would be happening to me. Love you all to the moon and back x ”

Stacey also revealed the price range for her collection will be between £10 to £45.