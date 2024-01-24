Ozzy Osbourne admits he ‘sometimes doesn’t love’ his wife Sharon, following her suicide attempt revelation

Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he “sometimes doesn’t love” his wife Sharon, following her suicide attempt revelation yesterday.

Sharon revealed she tried to take her own life after finding out about her husband Ozzy’s four-year affair with a hairdresser.

The couple, who share three children, briefly split back in 2016 – after Ozzy had an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

The 71-year-old made the confession during her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap stage tour in London on Sunday night, while speaking to her friend and interviewer Jane Moore.

Following her recent admission, Ozzy also opened up on their life-long relationship on The Osbourne’s Podcast which he co-hosts with Sharon.

He said: “Sharon is like my soulmate, sometimes I love her, sometimes I don’t love her, sometimes I’m angry with her, sometimes I’m crazy about her, sometimes I’m very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna f****** kill her.”

“But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world.”

“Put it this way, I couldn’t live without her, I don’t wanna live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been,’ he concluded.

Sharon responded: “Ditto.”

The former X Factor judge has previously revealed that Ozzy has had six affairs throughout their marriage.

During a new interview with British GQ in 2020, the Black Sabbath frontman said he’s “not proud” of his actions.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” Ozzy said.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

After Ozzy’s infidelity hit headlines, Sharon publicly forgave him for cheating during an episode of The Talk in July 2016.

Months later, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

The couple have been married for over 40 years and despite their turbulent past, fans love them together.

Fans of the podcast commented under the YouTube video to show their support for the iconic couple.

One user said: “It’s beautiful and refreshing to see rockstars in their latter years still professing love for their spouses and showing that ultimately family and companionship is what matters in life.”

Another wrote: “This! Through thick and thin, their love has stood the test of time. The Ups and the downs…. I have such respect for these two! Love to you both. True love Wins!”