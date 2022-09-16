Olivia Attwood shares incredible update after finding her stolen car in ‘broad daylight’

Olivia Attwood has shared an incredible update after finding her stolen car in “broad daylight”.

On Wednesday night, the reality star asked fans to help locate her Range Rover, which is worth an estimated £70k, after it was stolen from her driveway in Manchester.

Sharing a photo of her car, she wrote: “This car has just been stolen from my driveway, about 15 mins ago. If anyone in Manchester sees it. Offering reward. It has a tracker and we have camera images of the thieves.”

“We also know the car has no fuel so any petrol stations in Manchester/Cheshire within the next hour please keep your eyes open.”

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2017, has since revealed her car has been found.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Olivia wrote: “CAR FOUND!!!!! That’s the power of social media media baby!!!!”

“The little huns had given me some cute new number plate and parked the car up on a random street.”

“Engine was still hot – AND we caught them coming back for it in broad daylight. Stunning,” she continued.

“I’m drained af but just wanted to say thank you – without all your messages and sightings I never would of seen that car again.”

“I feel like we are the avengers or something it’s great, love you xxxx.”

The Essex native, who lives in Manchester with her fiancé Bradley Dack, is the latest celeb to have their luxury motor stolen in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, TOWIE star Pete Wicks had his £85k Range Rover taken from his drive in Essex.

Last week, Ryan Giggs’ ex-wife Stacey was also left horrified when three masked men made off with her £80k Range Rover Sport.