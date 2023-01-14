Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Noel Gallagher splits from wife Sara MacDonald after 22 years together

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Noel Gallagher has split from his wife Sara MacDonald after 22 years together.

The Oasis star, who married the music publicist in 2011, has already moved out of their £8million home in Hampshire.

A spokesperson for the former couple told MailOnline: “Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple are to divorce.”

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority.”

“Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

Noel and Sara are parents to two sons – Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12.

The 55-year-old is also father to his eldest daughter Anais, 22, who he shares with his ex-wife Meg Mathews.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us