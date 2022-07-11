Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce the birth of their first child

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have announced the birth of their first child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and her model girlfriend took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the exciting news.

They wrote: “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.”

“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow ❤️👶🏽,” the couple added.

As a same-sex couple, Nicola and Ella’s path to parenthood involved IVF, with the couple deciding to use Nicola’s egg, fertilised via a sperm donor that resembles Ella.

Ella, who also carried the couple’s child, previously hit back at trolls who made cruel comments during her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram: “See lots of comments about how this isn’t ‘our’ child because that’s ‘biologically’ impossible and we’re not the parents… we all know that we couldn’t have done this without medical intervention, trust me I know.”

“But it makes me think this is why there’s such an issue surrounding IVF and fertility because people are so cruel. Just because a child isn’t biologically yours and wasn’t created ‘naturally’ that doesn’t mean it’s not your child!”

“Why can’t people just be happy knowing the child will be loved and was wanted.”

“Too many children come into this world with so called parents that are nothing more than donors… not parents. But we’re given a hard time?!” she said.

“That’s a donor same as all the men out here making babies and not sticking around to do the work! You guys really need to learn the difference.”

Nicola and Ella have been together for four years.