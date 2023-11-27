New report reveals the REAL reason Grace Dent sensationally quit I’m A Celeb

A new report has revealed the real reason Grace Dent sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In a statement released on Monday, a spokesperson for the show explained: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.”

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

A source has since told MailOnline that Grace’s departure was a mutual decision between her and show bosses, who intervened after seeing her visibly deteriorate while in camp.

The insider said: “Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest bushtucker trial.” “Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” “It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn’t being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she’s witty and fun to be around.” “ITV’s duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so,” the insider continued. “She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.” “Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine.” On Sunday night, it was revealed that Grace and her campmate Josie Gibson were set to take on Monday night’s bushtucker trial Down the Tubes. Following her shock exit, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold will step in to take on the trial. The soap star received was the third most-voted for celebrity.