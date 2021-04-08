New documentary reveals secret bomb scare on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day

A new documentary has revealed police officials dealt with a secret bomb scare on the morning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 – but their big day was nearly ruined by a rogue driver.

On Wednesday night, ITV aired a documentary called The Day Will and Kate Got Married, which went behind-the-scenes of their royal wedding.

According to Bob Broadhurst, The Metropolitan Police Gold Commander on their wedding day, an unauthorised vehicle slipped through security and pulled up outside Kate’s hotel 20 minutes before she was due to leave.

Speaking in the documentary, he said: “My fear is there’s some sort of ‘Guy Fawkes-ean’ plot going on behind closed doors to actually potentially put a bomb somewhere.”

Bob explained that they were on high alert, and confessed: “I don’t know how it happened and I don’t really want to know how it happened to this day.”

“But someone in a car got through the secure zone, drove up close to The Goring just around the corner, got out the car and legged it and joined the crowd.”

“Now we have a real problem. This is a potential bomb in the car,” he recalled.

“You could cut the silence with a knife while we’re trying to solve this issue.”

Explosive officers were then called in to investigate the car, and thankfully they found no evidence of a bomb.

The documentary aired on ITV ahead of Kate and William’s 10th wedding anniversary later this month.