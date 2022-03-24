Molly-Mae Hague shares glimpse inside her £3.5million ‘dream home’

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside her new £3.5million “dream home” she bought with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The 22-year-old moved into the new property earlier this month, and she has even set up an account for the home, which already has 823k followers.

The Love Island star posted a photo of their guest bedroom on the home account on Wednesday, writing: “I can’t explain how calm this guest bedroom makes me feel…I’m really going to miss it as it’s being turned into my dressing room very soon!”

“The transformation is going to be huge, I’m so excited🤍I’m 100% going to replicate this colour paint and the light fixtures in another bedroom as this room just has the most relaxed feel to it☁️.”

“Ps – thank you so much for 800k my mind is absolutely blown😭,” the reality star added.

Molly also wrote in her Instagram Story on Monday: “I can’t believe we have actually gotten to this point. A three year search for our first home, which some of you have followed, has finally come to an end.”

She continued: “I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life. However having a home account is something that I have always dreamed of doing.”

“I’ve decided that I don’t want the past to control my future, the way I live my life, and the things I share with you guys,” she added, referring to a £800k burglary in her old apartment.

“This account will show snippets of our home, this crazy new journey we are embarking on and day to day life within our house (and maybe appearances from two fluffy cats as well). I hope you all enjoy!”

Commenting on Molly-Mae’s post, cleaning guru Mrs. Hinch wrote: “I’m so pleased you finally found the one ❤️ I told you it was meant to be 😭 Oh my gossshhh Molly❤️ SO excited for you and Tommy xxx”

Molly’s close friend and fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins commented: “And it’s as fabulous as you👏PROUD.”

Tommy, who has been dating Molly since meeting on Love Island in 2019, added: “Our next chapter📕❤️”

In October last year, Molly and Tommy’s rented apartment in Manchester was targeted by professional thieves while they were attending an event in London, and £800k worth of items were stolen.

Speaking about the incident in an emotional YouTube video, Molly said: “Basically, Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago now and it was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me – to us I’d probably say for him. And it was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we’ve been dealing with a lot.” “Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied, you name it. I’m sure you guys have read, but basically, what they said in the articles is true, they took everything and we were left with not a lot of stuff at all.” She continued: “I have been dealing with emotions that I wouldn’t think I’d have dealt with during a time like this – one of them being guilt, which I never thought if I was ever to be robbed I would feel guilty for being robbed.” “But, I think seeing lot of the things on social media and seeing people’s opinions on why we got robbed, I started to feel like: ‘Was this my fault, did I share too much, did I do the wrong thing?’ And I think, on reflection, now I mean – it’s another thing I want to talk about in this video is how things are going to have to change now.” In better news, Molly posted a moving vlog on YouTube about their dream home. Watch the video below: