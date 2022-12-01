Molly-Mae Hague reveals her baby girl’s scan was a ‘huge fail’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her baby girl’s scan was a “huge fail”.

The influencer, who is seven months pregnant, is expecting a her first child with her beau Tommy Fury.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old shared a snap of herself and Tommy in the car on their way to the scan.

Molly-Mae wrote: “Yesterday on our way to baby girls 4D scan which was a huge fail. I was sooo excited to see her little face but we couldn’t see it 💔! (Just to clarify she’s completely fine)!”

“We left it as long as possible aswell to have this scan as they say the older the baby the better, so I had been counting down the days… wish I hadn’t been so optimistic, I didn’t realise there was a chance we would see nothing 🤣.”

“She’s perfect though, fit and healthy and measuring completely average for weight/size at this stage which is all that matters 🤍.”

“Not long till we can see that little face in person… I just know she’s gonna look so much like her dad!”

Molly-Mae later took to her Instagram stories again to answer a fan’s question, which read: “How has your front placenta been for movements? I barely felt my boy move with it.”

The influencer responded: “I feel your pain 🤍. It’s been so disheartening for me, Tommy has probably felt her move maybe twice (which at this stage is crazy).”

“I see my friends post videos seeing/feeling their baby move and I get sooo jealous, I deffo thought it was a given that you’ll feel your baby move, but that’s 100% not been the case for me. I feel her now at this stage but no one else can!”

“I think aswell that’s why I got so emotional after our 4D scan fail because I do think the placenta also didn’t help with seeing her face… after it’s stopped us from feeling her too I just felt so frustrated!”

“It is what it is though 🫶🏻. I’m so lucky to have a healthy placenta that provides everything for 👶🏻.”

In September, Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)