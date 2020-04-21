The reality star has warned fans against being surgery-obsessed

Molly-Mae Hague admits she regrets getting jaw fillers when she was 18

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she regrets getting jaw fillers at the age of 18.

The Love Island star got candid as she opened up about cosmetic surgery in her latest YouTube video.

Molly-Mae filmed a video for her channel with Patricia Bright pre-lockdown, and answered questions from fans about topics they were too scared to ask their mothers.

One follower asked for advice about telling their mother they wanted fillers or surgery, and she warned the fan not to go ahead with it.

“I didn’t tell my mum the first time I had fillers because I was petrified of what she was going to say,” she admitted.

“But when I actually had them done, she noticed, she’s my mum… I wish I listened to my mum more about fillers because it’s something I had to change.”

“If I had listened, it wouldn’t have been something I had to try and fix in the long run.”

The 20-year-old then expressed her fears that young girls are becoming obsessed with cosmetic surgery, and enhancing their bodies.

“I’m so scared for the children that are growing up now. At the age of 18, I felt that I needed to do that,” she revealed.

“For kids growing up now, they’re going to think it’s the norm.”

The blonde beauty explained that she was criticised online for the shape of her jaw.

“What it did was make it look bigger. It looked like I had jowls. I had ‘square head’, ‘blockhead,'” she confessed.

“People called me Quagmire from [Family Guy]. The worst one is that I look like an X-Box controller!”

