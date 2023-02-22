Molly-Mae Hague admits it’s like ‘looking in the mirror’ as she shares sweet snap of baby daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted “looking in the mirror” as she shared a sweet snap of her baby daughter Bambi.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and her beau Tommy Fury welcomed their little girl to the world on January 23.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the new mum shared an adorable photo of her almost one-month-old.

Molly-Mae penned: “Feel like I’m looking in the mirror with this pic 🥺🤍 First time I’ve thought she looks like me!”

“Oh bambiiii 😭.”

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy welcomed their first child together on January 23, and later announced their newborn’s unusual moniker – Bambi.

In a YouTube video, Molly-Mae revealed she was forced to turn off the comments on her baby name announcement post due to “nasty” comments.

Molly-Mae said: “The name reveal was a hard day for me. I switched Instagram comments off on that post. I was brought back down to earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be.”

“Because we’d literally known that our first baby girl was going to be called Bambi, we had gotten so used to the idea that that was going to be her name and to us it wasn’t really that unusual anymore.”

“And I know it’s unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste, but when we announced it, in my mind it was just beautiful, it’s her, she’s Bambi and that’s a beautiful name, amazing, amazing… And then just two seconds after posting it I was like, ‘oh my God!’”