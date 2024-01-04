Michelle Keegan reveals the REAL reason she’s so private about her relationship with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has revealed the real reason she’s so private about her relationship with Mark Wright.

The couple started dating in 2012, before they eventually tied the knot at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds in 2015.

Over the years, Mark and Michelle have been plagued by split rumours – as they both lived apart for long periods of time due to work commitments.

Mark, who initially shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, moved to the US part time to pursue his presenting career, while Michelle completed long stints abroad filming the BBC’s popular military drama Our Girl.

Around this time, the couple consciously decided to stop sharing so much about their relationship, and they now rarely share photos together on social media.

Speaking about the negative press attention they attracted during a new interview with The Guardian, the actress said: “People openly spoke about our relationship.”

“As time progressed, quite negative stories came out. It seemed really damaging, so we came to the conclusion that we should keep our relationship private – just for us.”

“And it’s worked out better,” she continued. “As we’ve got older, it’s become more natural for us.”

The 36-year-old, who stars in Netflix’s newest crime series Fool Me Once, said she’s noticed a difference in the way the media writes about her now.

“It used to be circles on your cellulite, or saying you lost too much weight or speculating whether someone’s pregnant,” she said.

“You don’t see that in the press so much any more, but the judgment is still there. People are now judging you online.”

Last year, the couple finished renovating their £3.5million Essex mansion, which they purchased in 2019.

During her interview with The Guardian, Michelle began to cry when she started talking about their house, which she said they “worked so hard for”.

“It still gets me emotional. Because we’ve worked really hard for it. We’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices,” she explained.

“I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it’s worth it.” And the house – it’s also about security. Because you never know when all this is going to end.”

