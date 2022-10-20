Maya Jama responds to claims Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was offered the Love Island presenting job BEFORE her

Maya Jama has responded to claims Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was offered the Love Island presenting job BEFORE her.

The 28-year-old will host the upcoming winter series of the hit dating show, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role.

Ekin-Su, who won the 2022 series of the ITV series, said in a recent interview that she turned down the hosting gig because she’s too busy at the moment.

Speaking to POPSUGAR earlier this week, the 28-year-old said: “I did get offered. I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I’m not ready for it.”

“I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura [Whitmore],” she explained.

Speaking about Maya, the Turkish actress said: “She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful. ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”

However, Ekin-Su’s claims have since been debunked by Love Island insiders – who claim she was never even in the running and that Maya was the first person considered.

A source told The Sun: “It’s not true. Maya was the first choice for host.”

According to the publication, Maya has liked a series of tweets that debunked Ekin-Su’s claim.

It comes after Laura Whitmore showed her support for Maya after she was announced as Love Island’s new host.

The Irish presenter commented on the ITV show’s official announcement: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab❤️xx”

Maya replied: “@thewhitmore ❤️❤️❤️thankyou chick.”