Mark Wright reveals health fears after getting 12cm tumour removed

Mark Wright has revealed his health fears, after his cancer scare made him realise he is “not immortal.”

The 35-year-old was given the all clear after getting a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit at the end of last year.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former TOWIE star said, “I wouldn’t say I’m a hypochondriac but I definitely always get checks, if I ever feel anything’s not completely right, I’ll go and get it checked out.”

“It has scared me because it makes you feel you’re not immortal,” Mark explained.

“You always think: ‘Ah yes, it’s not going to happen to me’. And then when something like that happens, it does give you a bit of a fear.”

In December 2021, the former TOWIE star revealed he had a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.

He shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of a lump under his arm, followed by a photo of him in hospital, and of his tumour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

He wrote, “Ok, it’s been a tough call whether or not to speak about this. One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do.”

“So here goes. I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked. I saw a doctor who passed it on as “a fatty lump that doesn’t need any treatment” so I just left it.”

“After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples.”

“I saw another specialist who happens to be a breast consultant for a second opinion.

He was certain after seeing an ultrasound scan that it was a LIPOMA (a BENIGN soft tissue tumour) however with it being rather large, he had a tiny bit of concern that it has/could turn in to a SARCOMA (a cancerous malignant tumour).”

“However he was not 100% either way so to be more sure I had an MRI. From the result of the MRI, still this consultant did not want to rule out the worst because of the speed and the size of the growth. At this stage I moved on to a SARCOMA specialist,” he continued.

“This specialist saw the scans around 10 days ago and today I was in theatre having this little git removed. His fast and incredible turn around was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into a sarcoma overtime.”

“He also could not 100% confirm by the MRI that this was definitely a benign tumour and not something more sinister. The tumour will be sent off for further testing just to be 110% sure but this top doctor is certain from his incredible experience that we have done the job and there is nothing sinister to worry about. So I’m all good 👌🏻”

“MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it. Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself,” Mark concluded.