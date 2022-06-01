Mario Falcone marries fiancée Becky Miesner in Italy

Mario Falcone has finally married his fiancée Becky Miesener, after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple tied the knot on Wednesday at a stunning location on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where they were joined by a host of family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star shared the first photo of him and Becky on their wedding day, alongside the caption: “Mr and Mrs Falcone ❤️🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏻.”

Earlier in the day, Mario also shared a photo of him and their three-year-old son Jax in matching suits.

He captioned the post: “See you at the alter @beckymiesner1 ❤️.”

A number of well-known faces attended the couple’s destination wedding, including Mario’s sister Giovanna and her McFly star husband Tom Fletcher.

Vicky Pattison and her beau Ercan Ramadan were also in attendance.

Mario and Becky were originally supposed to wed in Italy on May 28, 2020.

However, the couple postponed their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Becky wrote on Instagram: “Thursday 28th May 2020 was going to be our wedding day in Italy but we have decided to cancel due to the current situation, heartbroken.”