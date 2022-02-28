Malin Andersson takes social media break after the birth of her daughter: ‘I’m struggling’

Malin Andersson has announced she’s taking a break from social media.

The Love Island star admitted she’s “struggling” following the birth of her daughter Xaya last month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Malin wrote: “Gonna take some more time away. I’m struggling,” adding a sad face emoji.

Malin gave birth to her baby girl on January 28, and took to Instagram last week to introduce her to her followers.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of her holding her newborn, the reality star wrote: “Here she is.. Meet XAYA 🧿 28.01.22.🤍”

“Me and Jared have been in the most beautiful, surreal baby bubble and so I took a month out to just focus on our family,” she explained.

Xaya was born three years after the tragic death of Malin’s daughter Consy.

She continued: “I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after.”

“I can’t even describe the amount of love she has given us, and how it feels to be a mum again – but to a healthy baby. I look at her and I have to pinch myself.. She’s the spit of her dad, and is covered in black thick hair 🤣 (I’m jealous.)”

“Thank-you for all of your messages, it’s been overwhelming – you guys have really followed my journey and I’m in awe of all of your support. We are sending you all so much love 🤍”, the mum added.

Malin only went public with her boyfriend Jared in June, but at the time she told fans that he was her “soul mate”.

She announced her pregnancy just two months later.