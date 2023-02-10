Love Island’s Zara brands one of her co-stars ‘bitter’

Zara Deniz has branded her Love Island co-star Aaron Waters “bitter”.

The 25-year-old was brutally dumped from the Love Island villa last week, much to fans’ disappointment.

During the dare challenge, viewers got a brief glimpse of a “feud” between Zara and Aaron, as he declared she was “the most likely to talk behind someone’s back”.

Speaking to Closer, Zara revealed: “So, me and Aaron did not actually end up clearing the air after he picked me as the most likely to talk behind his back.”

“I think there was a lot that wasn’t aired, actually, of mine and Aaron’s journey.”

“I think he was a little bit bitter towards me because I think me and Tom [Clare] were really close at that point, and I think he didn’t really have any love connections in the villa.”

“So, yeah, there was a lot to that and there’s probably a lot to still tell.”

“But, um, he never actually apologised,” Zara continued. “And, yeah, we didn’t fully fully clear the air afterwards.”

The 25-year-old also revealed she and Tom are “unfortunately not on good terms right now”.

“But I wish him all the best and I genuinely think at the moment seeing him and Samie [Elishi] connecting makes sense,” she added. “She’s more his age. I think ultimately we weren’t compatible.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

