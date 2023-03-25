Love Island’s Tom shuts down rumoured ‘feud’ with co-star

Tom Clare has shut down a rumoured “feud” between him and his co-stars Casey O’Gorman and Will Young.

The trio became great friends during the 2023 winter series of Love Island – even calling themselves The Three Musketeers.

Will even recently admitted that the trio flung Love Island into chaos after they smuggled alcohol from the Beach Club back to the villa, and later “started getting p***ed” on the terrace.

Despite being good friends in the Love Island villa, the trio have raised eyebrows since leaving the show.

Tom and Casey have met up on a number of occasions, with Casey even travelling to Tom’s native Barnsley.

Tom and his girlfriend Samie Elishi have even expressed interest in “double dating” Casey and his former flame Claudia Fogarty.

However, Will appears to have been omitted from these plans as he hangs out with his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter on his farm.

Although eyebrows were raised about the trio’s friendship, Tom has quashed rumours of a feud between them.

On Saturday, the Barnsley native shared a photo of himself, Casey and Will from the villa.

He wrote: “Two of the daftest lads I’ve ever met 🤣 big love ❤️.”

Casey replied: “Couldn’t of done it without ya lads ❤️❤️❤️,” while Will said: “Love eweeeeeeee.”