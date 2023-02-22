Love Island’s Tanyel SLAMS fellow contestant Olivia: ‘I just don’t like that behaviour’

Tanyel Revan has slammed her fellow Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins.

Since leaving the villa, the reality star has revealed secret, unaired arguments with a number of the Islanders.

Speaking during an appearance on the Looking For Lewys YouTube channel, the hairstylist discussed some rows she had with the actress.

Tanyel confirmed that a rift did occur in the villa.

The hairstylist revealed: “It did feel like that. I started to feel that she had an issue with me and I started to hear that she kept saying things about me.”

“There were a few times where I pulled her up on things and they haven’t shown that I don’t think.”

“There was a few occasions where I actually pulled her up and I was actually like, a lot more like no you’re taking the p*** now.”

“I’ve heard you speaking about me a few times,” Tanyel continued. “You’re telling me you’re straight then why are you talking about me behind my back for?”

The hairstylist claimed Olivia would make up excuses to avoid confrontation.

“Then she would say it wasn’t the right time to tell you… this that and the other,” the North London native continued.

“I was like, you’ve had all day to pull me up on this, I had to pull you up again. How many times do I have to pull you up for talking about me?”

Tanyel continued: “She’d say, I wanted to look out for Lana [Jenkins] or this and that. I was like are you trying to turn her against me?”

“You’re trying to make me look bad but if you’re my friend would you think badly of me?”

“I just didn’t like that behaviour.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

