Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson becomes a millionaire thanks to OnlyFans

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson is officially a millionaire, thanks to her OnlyFans subscribers.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

The 28-year-old, who was one of the first reality stars to sign up to the x-rated site in 2020, charges her subscribers $24.99 a month to access to her exclusive content – which includes “uncensored” photos.

According to Megan’s latest accounts, the model made well over a million pounds in the last financial year.

As per The Sun, her company MBH Productions Ltd has £389,475 cash in the bank, and made approximately £743,000 last year – after paying £141k in corporation tax.

This means Megan earned a total of £1.13 million up to 31 August 2021, which is double what she made in 2020.

During a previous interview with the newspaper, the 28-year-old said: “I’m so proud of OnlyFans.”

“I knew how much girls I used to work with in the sex industry were making on webcamming, so I thought, ‘Why not?’.

“I can’t believe how well I’ve done, I’m smashing it.”

Megan shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, when she coupled up with Wes Nelson.

The pair finished in fourth place on the show, but sadly split just a few months after leaving the villa.