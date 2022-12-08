Love Island’s Liberty Poole debuts dramatic new look after ditching her platinum blonde hair

Liberty Poole has debuted a dramatic new look, after ditching her signature platinum blonde hair.

The Love Island star, who shot to fame on the popular dating show last year, has decided to change up her look by dying her hair ‘bronde’.

Liberty’s new brunette ‘do is lightened by subtle blonde highlights shaping her face.

Debuting her new look on Instagram, the 23-year-old wrote: “Seasons are changing and so is the hair… 🫢🤎 ready for 2023 ✌🏼.”

Liberty’s transformation comes after she was left in tears after being “verbally abused by a group of lads” at an airport in October.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories at the time, she said: “I just wanted to come on and speak about my experience that happened tonight.”

“I went to the airport and I literally went with no lashes, no foundation, I was really stripped back and just me.”

“I was verbally abused by a group of lads in public, shouting at me, ‘You’ve gone down hill since Love Island, you’re such a catfish’.”

“They were going onto the plane and telling members of staff, ‘Have you seen Liberty?’ just because I went to the airport stripped back.”

Liberty continued: “I want people to know that, social media, you’re going to post your best pictures but you’re not always going to be glam or on top form.”

“I’m unfiltered and stripped back and this is me, and I’m not ashamed and I’m not going to be ashamed to be myself.”

The reality star said that after the flight, a number of women came up to her to “take photos” before telling her they would “put a filter on her”.

“Thank you to those people that made me feel like s**t and I cried, but I’ll pick myself back up because I’m a boss b****h,” she added.