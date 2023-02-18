Love Island’s Layla SLAMS Will’s Casa Amor antics

Layla Al-Momani has slammed Will Young’s Casa Amor antics.

On Thursday night, the bombshell was dumped from the villa after the TikTok farmer chose to recouple with his flame Jessie Wynter.

Shortly after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal to Jessie with Layla.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine,” Jessie continued. “I actually just don’t have any really words right now. I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

Upon her exit from the villa, Layla slammed Will’s antics in Casa Amor.

Speaking about getting to know the TikTok farmer, she said: “I thought it was just a friend vibe but then he made a comment about me turning his head, which caught me by surprise.”

“Spending every day with him was just amazing and has this side to him which is really deep and personal which is so lovely and real.”

“He’s just so sexy, the more time I spent with him the more attracted I was to him.”

Speaking about whether their connection would’ve grown over time, Layla admitted: “Will’s guilt took over, I don’t think it was anything to do with mine and his connection, he just

felt too guilty.”

Slamming the farmer’s behaviour in Casa Amor, the bombshell said: “You don’t kiss somebody if you’re into someone else.”

“We got on, there was something there.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

