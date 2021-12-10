Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ‘split’ just three months after leaving the villa

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have reportedly split, just three months after the Love Island final.

According to the MailOnline, the couple recently called it quits after failing to make their romance work outside of the villa.

A source said: “Kaz and Tyler have decided to go their separate ways after giving everything to make their relationship work.”

“They haven’t got on as well outside of the villa as they first hoped and the pressure of their fans watching their every move hasn’t made it easy for them either.”

“The romance ended on good terms and they’re still friends, who will support each other in the industry.”

Goss.ie has contacted Kaz and Tyler’s reps for a comment.

The news comes after Kaz set tongue’s wagging when she attended the MOBO Awards alone earlier this week, where she presented the award for Best African Music Act.

Kaz and Tyler are the first couple who made it to this year’s Love Island final to split.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who won the show, are still an items, as well as runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares.

All three couples have moved in together since appearing on the show, and seem to be going strong since they left the villa.