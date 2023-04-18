Love Island’s Indiyah Polack set to return to our TV screens

Indiyah Polack is set to make her return to our TV screens.

The former waitress found fame on the 2022 series of Love Island.

She placed third on the show alongside her beau Dami Hope.

Indiyah will now make her return to our TV screens on the upcoming series of Cooking with the Stars.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will return to host the cooking contest.

“Filming Cooking With The Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food,” Emma said.

“We have a great cast this season, who will no doubt be feeling the pressure as they head into the kitchen. We’ve seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I’m sure this series will be no exception!”

Meanwhile Tom said: “A whole lot of great food, celebs reaching boiling point plus Emma Willis and me holding court – sounds like my dream party.”

“I am so excited to be bringing back to your screens the glitziest competitive cooking show in the world!”

Indiyah will battle it out in the kitchen with BAFTA award-winning actor Jason Watkins, Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon, and boxing legend Chris Eubank.

Peter Andre, Busted star Matt Willis and Steps singer Claire Richards will also compete on the upcoming series.