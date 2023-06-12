Love Island’s Ekin-Su reunites with her co-stars – after revealing she ‘doesn’t have any friends’

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti reunited with their co-stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page over the weekend.

The couples got together for a double dinner date on Sunday, and shared snaps from the occasion on social media.

Ekin shared a selfie with Tasha, before posting a video of her, Andrew and Davide sitting down for dinner at their home in Manchester.

The couples found fame on the 2022 series of Love Island, which was won by Ekin and Davide.

Since then, both couples have moved in together, and appear more loved-up than ever.

While their lives have changed for the better since Love Island, Ekin-Su recently got candid about the downsides of fame.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the Turkish actress admitted: “I’ve lost every friend I had. I don’t have any friends. I have one friend and that’s it.”

“Unfortunately, with the fame, you see people’s true colours. People just want to be your friend because of your status, and it’s a hard industry to trust.”

“No, I don’t actually have friends left,” Ekin-Su continued. “People I’d known for 10 years who were in my life… Selling stories is not very nice. I wouldn’t do that to someone.”

“If they were happy, I would support them,” Ekin-Su revealed.

“Unfortunately, I had that coming out of the villa, I had to delete people out of my life. But I am happier this way.”

“Sometimes keeping your circle small is the best, and you don’t always need friends. So long as you know who you are, that’s fine.”

Ekin-Su also revealed she struggled with her mental health while competing on Dancing on Ice, but had to “pretend everything was fine”.

“There have been things in my life that I can’t mention now that have affected my mental health for a while.”

“I had to keep smiling and pretend everything was fine.”

“This was during Dancing on Ice when there were things in the background – not relationship-related, by the way – [they were] work-related, that was very hard.”

“I couldn’t say anything,” Ekin-Su heartbreakingly continued. “It was mentally draining. That was one of the tough times.”

“It took me a while to get back out of it… Your mental health is your priority.”

“After my trip to the Maldives with Davide, we turned off our phones, we didn’t check the internet. He was helping me forget things [and] the stuff online.”