Love Island’s Dami and Indiyah jet off on ANOTHER lavish trip

Love Island’s Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have jetted off on yet another lavish trip.

During their summer of love, the couple dropped the L-bomb, became boyfriend and girlfriend, and went on to place third in the final of the 2022 series.

Since leaving the villa, Dami and Indiyah have holidayed in Mallorca, Paris, Ibiza and Dublin; and have now opted to travel to Iceland for their next holiday.

Dami and Indiyah have taken to Instagram to give their respective 776K and 1 million followers a glimpse at their Icelandic trip.

On Thursday, the couple visited The Wall & Ice Cave before sledge buggy driving.

Dami posted a video of Indiyah driving the buggy and said: “What do we say about women drivers? He don’t deserve cars!”

He then shared a snap of his girlfriend donning a fluorescent orange and navy jumpsuit with a crash helmet, captioning the photo: “wrecked.”

Earlier this week, Indiyah revealed they were ready to take a huge step in their relationship, as Dami was preparing to move in with his London-based girlfriend.

The former waitress told MailOnline: “We’re moving in together in a couple weeks!”

“So, we’re both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it’ll be our first one together.”

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we’re gonna do the dinner, I’ve made a whole list of things. We’re gonna be super extra for Christmas.”

Indiyah also revealed she and Dami “prioritise quality time” together amid their newfound fame.

She said: “We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It’s quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it.”

Dami and Indiyah’s Love Island co-star Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have also moved in together since leaving the villa, and 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are planning on moving in together soon.