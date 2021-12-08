Love Island’s Amber Davies reveals she’s taking huge step in her relationship with Nick Kyriacou

Amber Davies has revealed she’s taking a huge step in her relationship with Nick Kyriacou.

The Love Island star split from her beau in April after a year together, but the couple decided to give their romance another chance in September.

The couple are now stronger than ever, and are ready to take the next step in their relationship by looking for a home together.

Speaking to The Sun about the couple’s Christmas plans, Amber said: “Me and Nick both had Covid last year at Christmas so we were forced to celebrate Christmas together.”

“However, this year we are gonna spend Christmas with our own families and New Year we’re going to do together. I’m sure when we move in together we will no doubt be hosting next year,” she added.

“We’re not house hunting, it’s a next year thing. We are trying to get the ball rolling.”

The actress continued: “I’ve just bought a house in Essex. He’s based in Surrey, so I love that part of London. I love it so much.”

Amber also spoke about starting a family with Nick, saying: “If I was to bring up kids I’ve always said Surrey would be my place.”

“I think it’ll be me moving that way rather than him coming to Essex. His family’s in that area and they’re like my family.”