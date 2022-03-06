Love Island’s Amber Davies reveals she’s buying a house with boyfriend Nick Kyriacou

Amber Davies has revealed she’s buying a house with her boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

The Love Island star rekindled her romance with her businessman beau last year after a brief split, and the couple are now stronger than ever.

The 26-year-old admitted she is “so excited” to start the next chapter of her life with Nick, who she insists is ‘The One’.

Amber told The Sun: “We had a few teething problems at the start of our relationship, but who doesn’t? He’s so driven, so hardworking. He has got me on the best track of my life and wants me to be the best version of myself.”

“He’s also so hot! He’s my future baby daddy. I was asking him every single day on holiday if he was going to propose. It’s 100 per cent on the cards. We’ve been together for nearly two years. He is ‘The One’.”

“We’re buying a property in Surrey, so I’m moving from Essex. It’s all happening for me. I feel like I’m in a transitional stage in my life and I’m so excited.”

The reality star also revealed she gave up alcohol six months ago, and it has really helped her relationship.

She said: “I couldn’t just have a casual couple of drinks. If I had one drink I was out until 3am. It wasn’t good for me.”

“When I was younger it was so much fun but now that I’m getting older it was causing me more misery than it was worth, because I’d be feeling so awful after a night out.”

Amber continued: “It was becoming a distraction, so I sat down with my boyfriend and told him I wanted to cut it out. He’s not a big drinker and was so supportive.”

“All I’ve seen over the past six months is the benefits of not drinking. My mental health is the best it’s ever been, I’m sleeping better, my skin is better.”

“And our relationship has come on leaps and bounds. It really is the best thing I’ve ever done.”