Love Island viewers share their predictions for Movie Night

Love Island’s infamous Movie Night will return to our screens tonight.

The popular show segment sees the boys and girls split up into teams and take part in a quiz.

Each time a team wins a round, they get to choose which movie clip they want to watch, and the films often expose the antics of their fellow Islanders.

The challenge always causes serious drama in the villa, as the contestants find out what their co-stars have been saying and doing behind their backs.

After the return of Movie Night was announced, Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to share their predictions for the chaos that will ensue.

One Twitter user wrote: Omg, movie night is not gonna go well for will 🫣,” while a second penned: “Movie night finna hit Shaq like a brickkkkkk.” 

A third tweeted: Tanya’s movie night scenes gonna blow up in her face. Eishhhh 🙆🏾‍♀️.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

