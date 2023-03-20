Love Island viewers react as HUGE part of the reunion is ‘missing’

Love Island viewers were left confused after watching the reunion, after spotting a huge part of the show was missing.

The final of the 2023 winter series took place in South Africa last Monday, and it saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan win the show.

The reunion special, hosted by Maya Jama, took place in London on Sunday night.

While watching the show, which aired on ITV, fans pointed out that narrator Iain Stirling was noticeably missing from the reunion.

One viewer tweeted: “Where is Iain Stirling?”

So, where was Iain? According to his Instagram, the Scottish comedian is currently in New York with his Irish wife Laura Whitmore – who hosted Love Island before Maya took over.

Iain took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of him and Laura in NYC, as he paid tribute to her on Mother’s Day.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mama there is x What this woman accomplishes whilst still being the most present, caring and incredible mum blows my mind every day.”

Love Island: The Reunion airs on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm.