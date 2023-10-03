Love Island stars Jess Harding and Sammy Root ‘split’ – just two months after winning the show

Love Island stars Jess Harding and Sammy Root have reportedly split, just two months after winning the show

The reality stars struck up a romance during their time in the Majorcan villa earlier this summer.

The fan-favourite couple went on to win the show with 34.57% of the public vote.

A source has since told MailOnline: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they’re better off as friends.”

It comes after fans spotted “clues” that the pair may have secretly called it quits.

Jess booked a last-minute girls trip to Ibiza over the weekend, and she has been sharing snaps and videos with groups of men to Instagram.

Sammy also reshared a TikTok video that read: “Men don’t get jealous over someone hitting their gf up. They get jealous of the girl giving the guy hitting her up the attention he wants.”

Commenting on Jess’ latest Instagram post, one fan asked: “What happened with you and Sammy?”

Another wrote: “So many people voted for you to win, the least you could do is give them an update on your relationship with Sammy.”

Someone else commented on Sammy’s latest post: “Oh i so hope those rumours aren’t true😢 love Sammy❤️also loved Jess & Sammy as a couple…hope all the pressure of everyone wanting a piece of them didn’t get too much.”

Goss.ie has contacted Jess and Sammy’s reps for comment.