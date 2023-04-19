Love Island star wins praise for joining ‘important’ demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament

Sharon Gaffka has won praise for joining an “important” demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Love Island 2021, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of herself in front of some placards.

The 27-year-old penned: “Every day, I am the recipient of unsolicited images, threats of sexual violence and misogynistic abuse online.”

Sharon continued: “This is unfortunately a common experience amongst young women. Due to the frequency of such messages, society has seemingly normalised this behaviour, and instead of putting onerous on the perpetrators, we are forcing women and girls, offline. This is not the solution.”

“Today, I hope the government and peers who are now looking at the Bill, will listen to the thousands of @refugecharity supporters, who have all taken action.”

“Addressing the lack of protection for women and girls in the Online Safety Bill is paramount.”

“I hope to see the Code of Practice, which is so desperately needed, to be included, so that women, and myself, can remain online, safely and confidently.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Gaffka (@sharongaffka)

Fans took to the comments section of the post to commend Sharon.

One Instagram user penned: “I had the courage to call out a male peer for his behaviour. He took offence to me calling him out and I took great satisfaction in that 🩷 Thank you for giving us all a voice 🩷.”

A second said: “Absolutely amazing work. Well done 👏👏,” and a third wrote: “F**k. Yes. Wish I were there with you x.”

Meanwhile a fourth said: “Agree that harassment is not acceptable, but what’s the view on the girls on onlyfans that make themselves sexual objects? Not saying it justifies them getting abuse, but they do dehumanise themselves by selling themself as a product.”

Georgia Harrison, who was also in attendance at the demonstration, commented: “Lovely having someone like you in our industry who is smart , well spoken and determined to make the world a better place ❤️.”

Georgia’s ex Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this year, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of him and the Love Island star.

He was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The Love Island star opened up about the ordeal in an ITV documentary called Georgia vs. Bear: Revenge Porn, which aired last week.

The documentary featured vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.