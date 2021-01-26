Love Island star Montana Brown linked to former rugby player

The reality star has found a new man

Montana Brown is reportedly dating former rugby player Mark O’Connor.

According to MailOnline, the Love Island star struck up a romance with the 27-year-old after meeting through his gym.

The real estate executive hails from west London, but he previously played rugby for Chiswick and Wales.

A source told the publication: “He’s a very wild bloke to go on a night out with, drinks a lot. Very good fun to be with.”

“He played rugby for Chiswick and Wales 1st Teams as a prop, and has a proprietary interest in Forge Gym London. That’s likely how he met Montana.”

The insider added: “His father owns a huge development/construction firm which he will inherit.”

The news comes after Montana, 25, was spotted on a romantic stroll with Mark in Barbados on Sunday.

The reality star jetted to the Caribbean before Christmas, to spend the festive season with her family.

This is Montana’s first reported romance since she split from model Elliott Reeder in January 2020 after two years together.